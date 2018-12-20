Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

SEPTEMBER 13

Francis Clayson, aged 52, of Towcester Road, Northampton, no test certificate; fiend £220, surcharge £30, cost £85.

Geoffrey Fone, aged 52, of Staffords Lane, West Haddon, driving at 51mph in a 30mph zone; fined £926, surcharge £92, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Craig Humphrey, aged 36, of Handley Close, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Ana-Maria Iutalim, aged 32, of The Headlands, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with eight points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

Oliver Jones, aged 35, of Welford Road, Chapel Brampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £300, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

John Josephs, aged 44, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Austris Kirsis, aged 28, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with eight points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

Gavin Knight, aged 32, of York Ride, Weedon, driving at 62mph in a 30mph zone; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Megan Lawrence, aged 21, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Jeremy Letts, aged 52, of The Causeway, Northampton, driving at 53mph in a 40mph zone; fined £138, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Beverley Mabbutt, aged 59, of Liberty Drive, Northampton, driving at 68mph in a 40mph zone; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Benard Mekubo, aged 42, of Aynho Walk, Northampton, failed to stop at a red light; fined £40, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Chunu Miah, aged 63, of The Headlands, Northampton, driving at 52mph in a 30pmph zone; fined £128, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Feroz Mollage, aged 43, of Donovan Court, Northampton, driving at 100mph in a 70mph zone; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Paul Onyett, aged 51, of York Way, Lower Harlestone, driving at 96mph in a 70mph zone; fined £266, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with four points.

Paul Parker, aged 27, of Cartwright Road, Northampton, driving through red light at pedestrian crossing; fined £146, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Maxwell Richards, aged 22, of The Green, Church Stowe, driving at 50mph in 30mph zone; fined £200, surcharge £30, costs, £85, licence endorsed with five points.

Terry Sargent, aged 53, of Five Acres Fold, Northampton, driving at 57mph in a 30mph zone; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Jharnae Smith, aged 29, of Broomhill Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Craig Taylor ,aged 31, of The Grange, Daventry, driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, licence endorsed with four points.

Daniel, Tolupsik, aged 31, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

