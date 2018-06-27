Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

APRIL 30:

Michael Odusanya, aged 22, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, resisted arrest; fined £80, surcharge £30 and costs £40.

Vladamir Cena, aged 32, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, assault; fined £230, surcharge £30 and costs £85.

Adam Tiwary, aged 36, of Obelisk Drive, Northampton, stole four boxes of protein bars worth £100 from Holland and Barratt; community order made, surcharge £85 and costs £85. Had a weapon in a public place without good authority; community order made.

Krzsztof Cimek, aged 24, of Skiddaw Walk, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 59mcgs of alcohol in 100mls; fined £425, surcharge £30 and costs £85, banned from driving for three years.

Curtis Gallacher, aged 20, of The Stour, Daventry, drunk and disorderly in a public place; no separate penalty. Assaulted a police officer; community order made to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, compensation £35, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Raimonds Zunda, aged 35, of Delamere Road, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 67mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £340, surcharge £34 and costs £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Kyle Confue, aged 26, of Jubilee Road, Daventry, assault; community order made to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, compensation £1. Additional assault; community order made to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, compensation £1.

Tammy Hayes, aged 32, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, stole alcohol worth £177.50; community order made, surcharge £85 and costs £85. Commission of a further offence while on a conditional discharge order for theft and failing to surrender; commuity order made.

Mon Ionut-Andrei, aged 20, of Swale Close, Roade, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 47mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £300, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85; banned from driving for 14 months. No insurance; no separate penalty.

Rees Williams, aged 23, of Newstone Crescent, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; no adjudication, dealt with original offence of possession of a class A drug; fined £100, costs £60.

Adam Aston, aged 39, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; order to continue, costs £60.

Connor Sexton, aged 18, of Dalston Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100 and costs £60.

Michael Wilson, aged 26, of Wakefield Drive, Welford, failed to comply with a community order; order to continue, fined £100 and costs £60.

Jordan Crowley, aged 19, of Sam Harrison Way, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £40, surcharge £30 and costs £85.

Lewis Reynolds, aged 20, of Main Street, Farthingstone, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 52mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £150, surcharge £30 and costs £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Andrea Ross, aged 54, of Eyeletter House, Greenwood Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a supervision order; fined £83, costs £60.

Asher Gayle, aged 38, of Mounts Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a supervision order; fined £117.

MAY 2:

Danielle Crossland, aged 23, of Rillwood Court, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £108, surcharge £30.

Ross Adams, aged 27, of Lincoln Street, Northampton, assault; conditional discharge for 24 months, surcharge £30 and costs £700. Damaged an outdoor light; conditional discharge for 24 months, compensation £70.

Marc Bailey, aged 45, of Stanley Road, Northampton, stole a bike, jailed for 14 days, compensation £100, surcharge £115.

Ciprian Radu, aged 22, of Charles Street, Northampton, stole/damaged a jacket worth £45, conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £45, failed to surrender to custody; surcharge £20 and costs £85.

Jackie Gould, aged 32, of Black Lion Hill, Northampton, driving while disqualified; fined £100, surcharge £30, banned from driving for three months. No insurance; fined £100.

Aram Majidi, aged 23, of Byfield Road, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 50mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £80, surcharge £30 and costs £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Gatis Linarts, aged 31, of Highfield Road, Northampton, found in an enclosed garden for an unlawful purpose; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20.