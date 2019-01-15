Who has been fined for dropping a cigarette in Northampton town centre

The following people were convicted at Northampton Magistrates' Court of dropping a cigarette in the town centre.
OCTOBER 15
Marous Abell, aged 26, of Eastern Avenue, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, cost £85.
Shaun Barlow, aged 32, of Playdell Gardens, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Thelma Billingham, aged 67, of Richmond Terrace, Northampton; fined £220, srucharge £30, costs £85.
Steven Brown, of Froxhill Crescent, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge 30, costs £85.
Fen Chen, aged 40, of Kingfisher Close, Woodford Halse, Daventry; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Oleg Cociu, aged 33, of Euston Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Lourentiu Constantin, of Bruce Street, Borthampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Maria Douglas, aged 40, of Chadwick Gardens, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Larnce Harper, of St George’s Street, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Laura Harvey, aged 35, of Dent Close, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Shezan Husseyn, of West Cotton Close, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Ivan Icone, aged 31, of Artizan Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Todoriu Ionel, of Saxford Meadow, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
David Johns, aged 60, of Kelmscott Close, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Anthony Johnson, of St George’s Avenue, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Bartlomeij Kowalski, aged 25, of Loyd Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Sean Sibley,,aged 25, of Clee Rise, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Jacek Suwala, aged 51, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Tomayz Tinewiski, of St James Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
Christopher Warner, aged 55, of Main Road, Duston; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.
John Wright, aged 72, of Berkeley House, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.