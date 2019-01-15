Who has been fined for dropping a cigarette in Northampton town centre

The following people were convicted at Northampton Magistrates' Court of dropping a cigarette in the town centre.

OCTOBER 15

If you're caught littering in Northampton you could end up with a fine.

If you're caught littering in Northampton you could end up with a fine.

Marous Abell, aged 26, of Eastern Avenue, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, cost £85.

Shaun Barlow, aged 32, of Playdell Gardens, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Thelma Billingham, aged 67, of Richmond Terrace, Northampton; fined £220, srucharge £30, costs £85.

Steven Brown, of Froxhill Crescent, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge 30, costs £85.

Fen Chen, aged 40, of Kingfisher Close, Woodford Halse, Daventry; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Oleg Cociu, aged 33, of Euston Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Lourentiu Constantin, of Bruce Street, Borthampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Maria Douglas, aged 40, of Chadwick Gardens, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Larnce Harper, of St George’s Street, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Laura Harvey, aged 35, of Dent Close, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Shezan Husseyn, of West Cotton Close, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Ivan Icone, aged 31, of Artizan Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Todoriu Ionel, of Saxford Meadow, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

David Johns, aged 60, of Kelmscott Close, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Anthony Johnson, of St George’s Avenue, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Bartlomeij Kowalski, aged 25, of Loyd Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Sean Sibley,,aged 25, of Clee Rise, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Jacek Suwala, aged 51, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Tomayz Tinewiski, of St James Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Christopher Warner, aged 55, of Main Road, Duston; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

John Wright, aged 72, of Berkeley House, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.