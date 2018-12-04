Who gets your vote in the great Northampton Town Centre BID / Chronicle & Echo Christmas Window competition?

The BID’s photographer has been out and about, capturing all these windows of Christmas magic. Now it is time to vote. To cast your vote all you have do is take a look at the pictures in this gallery and then visit Northampton BID’s Facebook album - www.facebook.com/NorthamptonBID. You can also vote using the form in Thursday's paper. We will announce the winners in our paper and online on Thursday, 20th December. There will be one overall winner and also winners for the following town centre areas: 1. Abington St, 2. Bridge St, Gold St & Gold St Mews, 3. Sheep St, The Drapery & The Parade, 4. Grosvenor Centre & Market Walk, 5. The Cultural Quarter (Derngate, George Row, Guildhall, The Ridings & St Giles St). So get voting and support and celebrate our array of town centre businesses, all working hard in the lead-up to Christmas.

