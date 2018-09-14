Who are your male role models? Search is on for the men who make Northampton great

The search is on to find positive male role models as part of exciting new plans for celebrating International Men’s Day in Northampton this year.

The Male Role Model of the Year Awards has launched this week to tie in with 2018 International Men’s Day.

The aim of the new awards is to recognise the important contributions local men and boys make in their community, families, schools and workplace.

Northampton Borough Council is now calling upon local residents, businesses, schools and community groups to get their thinking caps on and start nominating the people in their lives, who inspire them.

If you know a man or a boy who has inspired you or others by overcoming an illness or challenge, someone who has helped you or your community, or someone who organises a group or activity, you can nominate them online now and until Sunday, 28 October.

Following the nomination period five men and boys will be shortlisted and invited to attend an awards presentation during the International Men’s Day celebrations, taking place on the Market Square on Saturday, 17 November.

The winners of the Male Role Model of the Year Award and Young Role Model of the Year Award will be announced by the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Tony Ansell, during the day.

In addition to the awards presentation, attendees will be able to visit information stalls from local agencies, who will be offering information and advice. People can also pop by for a quick MOT health check, enjoy entertainment and get involved in a fundraising cycleathon, taking place in support for Papyrus, a charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “This is the third year that we’ve marked International Men’s Day here in Northampton. Responding to feedback from local residents and partners, we feel that the launch of the Male Role Model of the Year Awards is not only a perfect way of widening these celebrations but also provides us with the perfect opportunity to recognise the many inspiring boys and men we have in the town.

“We are now calling on residents to get involved. Help make the 2018 celebrations the best yet by nominating the boys and men you know make a difference in your lives and in your area. The people we all know, who make great role models not just now but in years to come.”

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of Northampton Borough Council, said: “We are currently working with partners to develop a great day on the Market Square, for men and boys to come together in celebration of this important national awareness day. And also to breakdown boundaries surrounding male mental health and highlight the importance of getting support, if you don’t feel OK.”

If you would like to nominate someone for the Male Role Model of the Year Awards, please visit the borough council's website.