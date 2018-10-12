Where you can see firework displays across Northamptonshire for 2018

We bring you the biggest fireworks guide around featuring events across Northamptonshire for 2018.

NORTHAMPTON

Events across Northants for 2018

Event: The biggest display in Northampton, organised by Northampton Borough Council

Where: The Racecourse, Northampton

Date: Sunday, November 4

Time: 2-7.30pm

Cost: Free

Fun stuff & food: Fairground rides and food stalls, then DJ’s from Heart FM will kick off the evening’s entertainment at 4.30pm.

Popular local covers band Pure Genius will take to the stage at 5pm, followed by a fire performance and glow show at 5.45pm and the fireworks display at 6.30pm.

Parking: There is no onsite parking, but visitors can park at St Michael’s multi-storey and the Upper Mounts surface car parks, which are only a 10-15 minute walk from the Racecourse.

Footpaths across the Racecourse between St George’s Avenue and Trinity Avenue to the Kettering Road will be closed from 9am on Sunday morning while fireworks are being set up.

There will also be some disruption to roads surrounding the park from 2pm onwards as people make their way to and from the Racecourse.

More information about the fireworks display can be found at www.northampton.gov.uk/fireworksinformation

*****************************************************

Event: Movie themed firework night

Where: Duston Mill, Sixfields

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 4pm

Cost: £5 entry, under 4s free

Fun stuff & food: Funfair, beer tent, stilt walkers, fire eaters, hog roast, live mus

Tickets: https://www.nbsoutdoorevents.co.uk/

*****************************************************

Event: Compton Estates Club Bonfire Night

Where: Compton Estates Club, Castle Ashby Village, Northampton, NN7 1LJ (opposite the old Falcon Hotel)

Date: Friday, November 2

Time: Club open 7pm, fireworks 7.45pm

Cost: Free but donations appreciated on the gate

Fun stuff & food: Burgers, hot dogs, soup, beer and sweet stall

*****************************************************

KETTERING

Event: 17th annual Fireworks Display at Wicksteed Park

Where: Wicksteed Park

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: From 5pm, bonfire being lit 7.15pm, fireworks 8pm

Cost: Tickets are £4 until 29th October and £5 on the night. Babies under 12 months go free. All proceeds go to developing the park for the community.

There will be a free disco in the Pavilion after the Fireworks display.

Parking: Car parking is free however it is best to arrive early as it does get busy.

*****************************************************

DAVENTRY

Event: Daventry Town Council annual fireworks display with MLE Pyrotechnics

Where: Parker E-Act school

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Cost: Free

*****************************************************

TOWCESTER

Event: Ashton Primary School Fireworks In Association with Mens Own RFC

Where: Northampton Men’s Own RFC , Ashton

Date: Monday, November 5

*****************************************************

SILVERSTONE

Event: Silverstone Circuit stages 70th anniversary stunt and fireworks show

Where: Silverstone Circuit

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: The ticket is valid all day, allowing access to the racing from 8 am, as well as the evening entertainment that starts at 6pm.

Cost: Adults £12 in advance, £15 on the door, children (under 15) free

Tickets: www.silverstone.co.uk.

Fun stuff & food: The entertainment combines a showcase of British motorsport with Silverstone’s heritage, taking visitors through the ages. Music of the decades will evoke memories of a bygone era and the evolution of motorsport with iconic race cars from the 70s through to present day, including a Surtees Formula 1, which will be a bit hit with all the race fans.

Paul Swift headlines the live action stunt show, with his record-breaking talent and amazing precision-driving sure to delight visitors with 40 minutes of heart pumping track action and an ‘Italian Job’ theme for this riveting entertainment.

The Stunt and Fireworks Show is rounded off with a fireworks extravaganza accompanied by music and lights.

Traditional Guy Fawkes Night fare, including burgers, hot dogs, hog roast, mulled wine, licensed bars

*****************************************************

CORBY

Event: Corby fireworks

Where: Corby Boating Lake, NN17 2UN

Date: Monday, November 5

Time:

6.30pm Torchlight Procession assembles at the Swimming Pool Car Park.

6.45pm Torchlight Procession moves off, led by the piper.

7.00pm The 2018 Corby Borough Council bonfire is lit.

7.30pm Firework Display starts

Cost: Free

Parking: Drivers should only use Town Centre Car Parks. Don't park by the roadside or on the verges near the Boating Lake. Suitable clothing and footwear should be worn and please bring a torch.

*****************************************************

DESBOROUGH

Event: Desborough Fireworks

Where: Desborough Leisure Centre

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 6pm, fireworks 7pm

Cost: Adults £4, under 18s £3

Fun stuff & food: Refreshments available

*****************************************************

FURTHER AFIELD

Event: Warwick Racecourse

Where: Warwick Town Bonfire

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 4.30pm with funfair, short 5-minute display for children 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm followed by main display

Cost: Adults and children over 15 - £7; children under 15 £1; On the gate adults and children over 15 £8; children 15 and under £2; infants under 3yrs old free, so it’s worth buying early.

Tickets: warwick.thejockeyclub.co.uk/ events

Parking: Entry is at the main entrance off Bread & Meat Close, with free parking, access also off Hampton Road to the show and funfair.

*****************************************************

