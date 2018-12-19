When do Northampton residents need to put their bins out this Christmas and New Year?

With the countdown to Christmas fast approaching Northampton Borough Council are reminding residents how they can watch their waste-line during the festive season.

Garden waste

All garden waste collections will be 'frozen' from Christmas Eve until Monday, 7 January.

Tuesday collections

Northampton's bin men will be taking a short break on Tuesday, December 25th. Households who usually have their waste and recycling collected on a Tuesday, will have their collections moved temporarily to Saturday, 29 December.

Extra recycling

Cardboard can be broken up and placed in your recycling bins and boxes, and additional recycling can be presented alongside your boxes and bins in clear plastic bags or in additional boxes.

Christmas trees

Christmas trees can be put out for recycling on your scheduled brown bin or sack collection day, from 7 January for a three-week period. The trees should be broken up into pieces measuring a maximum of 5ft and placed into your bin with the lid closed or alongside your recycling boxes. Remember to remove all decorations and tinsel. After 28 January or if the tree pieces are too large, trees will need to be taken to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre.

More information about what can be recycled this festive period is available at www.northampton.gov.uk/recycling

