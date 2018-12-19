When are the rubbish tips in Northampton closed over Christmas?

Whether it be your pre-Chrimbo spring clean before the in-laws arrive or disposing of all the usual packaging, you're going to be using Northampton's rubbish tips in the next few weeks..

Northampton Sixfields Household Waste Recycling Centre

Core opening times

​Day​/ Site open/ ​Trade waste service

​Monday​/ Closed/ ​Closed

​Tuesday​/ 10am to 6pm​/ 10am to 6pm

​Wednesday​/ 10am to 6pm/ ​10am to 6pm

​Thursday/ ​Closed/ ​Closed

​Friday​/10am to 6pm​/10am to 6pm

​Saturday​/10am to 6pm​/ Closed

​Sunday​/ 10am to 6pm/​Closed

​Bank holiday opening times

The site will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day

Northampton Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre

​Core opening times

​Day/ ​Site open/ ​Trade waste service

​Monday/ ​10am to 6pm​/ 10am to 6pm

​Tuesday​/Closed /​Closed

Wednesday​ /Closed /​Closed

​Thursday​ /10am to 6pm​ /10am to 6pm

​Friday /​10am to 6pm​ /10am to 6pm

​Saturday​ /10am to 6pm​ /Closed

​Sunday /​10am to 6pm /​Closed

The site will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's day, and will close at 2pm on Christmas Eve