When are the rubbish tips in Northampton closed over Christmas?

Whether it be your pre-Chrimbo spring clean before the in-laws arrive or disposing of all the usual packaging, you're going to be using Northampton's rubbish tips in the next few weeks..
Northampton Sixfields Household Waste Recycling Centre
Core opening times
Day/ Site open/ Trade waste service
Monday/ Closed/ Closed
Tuesday/ 10am to 6pm/ 10am to 6pm
Wednesday/ 10am to 6pm/ 10am to 6pm
Thursday/ Closed/ Closed
Friday/10am to 6pm/10am to 6pm
Saturday/10am to 6pm/ Closed
Sunday/ 10am to 6pm/Closed
Bank holiday opening times
The site will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day
Northampton Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre
Core opening times
Day/ Site open/ Trade waste service
Monday/ 10am to 6pm/ 10am to 6pm
Tuesday/Closed /Closed
Wednesday /Closed /Closed
Thursday /10am to 6pm /10am to 6pm
Friday /10am to 6pm /10am to 6pm
Saturday /10am to 6pm /Closed
Sunday /10am to 6pm /Closed
The site will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's day, and will close at 2pm on Christmas Eve