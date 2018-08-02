What happened to council pledge to reduce Northampton's rough sleepers "to zero" by mid-2017?

A borough council pledge to reduce Northampton's rough sleepers to "as close to zero" remains unfulfilled almost two years on.

The local authority's 2016 "Together We Can Change Lives" strategy to tackle Northampton's homeless problem pledged to virtually solve the issue by June 2017.

But sources at the town's top homelessness support charity report that there still as many as 60 rough sleepers on our streets today.

It comes after many complaints were received in July about a camp of up to 15 rough sleepers that had been in Abington Street for over 10 weeks.

Nearby businesses reported that the camp drank in the day and could be abusive to members of the public, while a legal representative of nearby pub The Wedgewood called the council's response as "the worst inaction I've ever seen".

Northampton Borough Council has been contacted for a comment.

The town's rough sleeping problem was highlighted in the Chronicle & Echo's recent survey, in which many residents expressed how camps of homeless people were a reason they would not come to Northampton.

But the CEO of Northampton homelessness support charity The Hope Centre, Robin Burgess, says not enough is being done to support rough sleepers during the day.

Robin said: "People are right to be concerned. But there doesn't seem to be an obvious solution to rough sleepers' housing needs.

"We need more direct housing intervention. We see 120 people a day who we help get off the streets and into work, training or support.

"We need to see other services play their part to offer night shelters and provisions to get them off the street.

"The answer is not enforcement or criminalisation. The answer is helping them."

It also comes after a Northampton pensioner collected over 500 signatures to petition the council to build a day shelter for rough sleepers.

Robin said: "If you want to help Northampton's rough sleepers, one thing you should not do is give them money directly. They should be encouraged to engage with services and the Hope Centre and find help.

"The Hope Centre is always in need of suncream and hats and bottled water in this heat. But we are also constantly in need of men's underwear. It's about human dignity."