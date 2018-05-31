'What did I do?': Northampton man accused of kidnap and rape claims alleged victim 'flirted' with him

A Northampton man charged with kidnapping a woman from outside a Northampton pub and raping her claims she climbed into his car and asked for consensual sex.

Adam Dusza, 27, and Sebastian Foit, 23, are on trial at Northampton Crown Court after the alleged attack in October, which began outside the Charles Bradlaugh pub.

The victim has told the court she became separated from her friends on the night and climbed into what she thought was a taxi. She was then allegedly driven away, raped, and "dumped" on the Racecourse.

Yesterday, Dusza told the jury his version of events, starting from when he stopped his car outside the Earl Street pub with Foit as a passenger.

He said: "She came up to the car window and said hello. Then she climbed in and exposed herself.

"She was saying a lot about how we looked nice and was flirting and talking about sex. She started touching me and [Foit]... and pulled me into the back.

"I told [Foit] I knew this situation would end in sex. I told him to drive us to some quiet road so people would not see what we were doing."

"Surely she appeared so drunk to you that she was incapable of consenting?" said prosecutor Robert Underwood QC. Dusza replied: "No. She was sure of herself and smiling."

Evidence suggests the victim was more than four times the legal limit for alcohol at the time of the incident, the court heard. She has also admitted taking cocaine and amphetamines during the evening.

"Are you seriously suggesting she was a sober individual?" said Mr Underwood. "Yes," replied Dusza.

Mr Underwood said: "Why didn't you open the door and tell her to get out?"

Dusza said: "I was scared what she would think I was using force against her and call the police."

"But you thought she would have no complaints about having sex with her?" said Mr Underwood.

"What did I do?" said Dusza. "I had sex with her, with her consent. She initiated it and I agreed."

The defence has rested its case. The jury are expected to begin their deliberations today (May 31).