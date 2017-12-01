Search

What are the Santa float times and dates for Northampton?

It’s the most wonderful time of year and it’s not complete without the annual Santa float.

The full schedule for the Rotary Becket (Northampton) Santa Float is as follows:

6pm–8pm (5pm–7pm on Saturdays and Sundays)

Wednesday 13th December – Roade

Thursday 14th December – Wootton

Friday 15th December – Moulton Leys

Saturday 16th December – Roads off Billing Road East

Sunday 17th December – King Edward Road area

Monday 18th December – Wootton Fields

Tuesday 19th December – Penvale Road East area (East Hunsbury)

Wednesday 20th December – Grange Park

Thursday 21st December – Hunsbury Meadows

Friday 22nd December – Roads off Butts Road (Blacky More).