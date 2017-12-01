What are the Santa float times and dates for Northampton?

It’s the most wonderful time of year and it’s not complete without the annual Santa float.
The full schedule for the Rotary Becket (Northampton) Santa Float is as follows:
6pm–8pm (5pm–7pm on Saturdays and Sundays)
Wednesday 13th December – Roade
Thursday 14th December – Wootton
Friday 15th December – Moulton Leys
Saturday 16th December – Roads off Billing Road East
Sunday 17th December – King Edward Road area
Monday 18th December – Wootton Fields
Tuesday 19th December – Penvale Road East area (East Hunsbury)
Wednesday 20th December – Grange Park
Thursday 21st December – Hunsbury Meadows
Friday 22nd December – Roads off Butts Road (Blacky More).