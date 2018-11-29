What Alternative Northampton would look like if these 13 projects had been built

But just imagine what kind of a town we would be living in today if all of these projects had come off. And before you say it, Ikea was far too obvious to make the list...
1. #Thu Nov 29 17:22:22 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=Sheinmans''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Tram system''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A key part of John Sheinman's 2008 plan was a tram system on two separate routes. One would run from a combined bus/ rail station to Abington Square and the other from St James Retail Park to Grafton Street / Ladies Lane.''[IPTC]Headline=Tram system
Sheinmans
other
2. #Thu Nov 29 17:22:23 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=NBC''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name='Mini-Eden' Pyramids at Delapre''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A 40 million mini-Eden project was proposed for the historic Delapre Abbey site, before being scrapped in 2013. Called Lifespace, the eco-centre was set to redevelop Delapre Abbey and land at Ransome Road. Architect Tom Hancocks project, together with Buddhist group Jamyangs, would have entailed turning the then empty abbey into a community centre, Given the much-praised transformation that actually took place there, perhaps this is a folly best consigned to the wastepaper basket.''[IPTC]Headline='Mini-Eden' Pyramids at Delapre
NBC
other
3. #Thu Nov 29 17:22:23 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=NTFC''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=The East Stand, Northampton Town FC''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Controversial is not the word. If this had been built without a hitch, the town would have been different for LOTS of different reasons. Focusing on the football, however, the matchday experience would be transformed if thousands of fans rather than merely a strong breeze were resident in the East Stand every other Saturday.''[IPTC]Headline=The East Stand, Northampton Town FC
NTFC
other
4. #Thu Nov 29 17:22:24 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=NBC''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=A different rail station''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=One that did go ahead, but in a different way. Several designs for Northampton rail station were submitted over the years. This one was drawn up at he same time as the current proposals. It's arguable whether this version or the one that was built was more appealing but we kind of like it.''[IPTC]Headline=A different rail station
NBC
other
View more