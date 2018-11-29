What Alternative Northampton would look like if these 13 projects had been built

2. #Thu Nov 29 17:22:23 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=NBC''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name='Mini-Eden' Pyramids at Delapre''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A 40 million mini-Eden project was proposed for the historic Delapre Abbey site, before being scrapped in 2013. Called Lifespace, the eco-centre was set to redevelop Delapre Abbey and land at Ransome Road. Architect Tom Hancocks project, together with Buddhist group Jamyangs, would have entailed turning the then empty abbey into a community centre, Given the much-praised transformation that actually took place there, perhaps this is a folly best consigned to the wastepaper basket.''[IPTC]Headline='Mini-Eden' Pyramids at Delapre

A 40 million mini-Eden project was proposed for the historic Delapre Abbey site, before being scrapped in 2013. Called Lifespace, the eco-centre was set to redevelop Delapre Abbey and land at Ransome Road. Architect Tom Hancocks project, together with Buddhist group Jamyangs, would have entailed turning the then empty abbey into a community centre, Given the much-praised transformation that actually took place there, perhaps this is a folly best consigned to the wastepaper basket.

