Fly-tippers have dumped a large pile of waste in a street in Northampton town centre.

The disgusting pile was spotted on St Michael's Road - close to the town's historic Tricker's shoe factory - today (Tuesday).

Piles of rubbish have been dumped on St Michael's Road

Within the fly-tipped rubbish there is a discarded mattress, boxes, toaster, clothes, takeaway containers, rotting food and chicken bones.

A spokesperson for Northampton Borough Council said the authority had been notified of the mess.

CCTV operates in the area