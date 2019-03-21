What a difference a day makes: Flytippers ruin spring cleaning on Northampton park in just 24 hours

It took less than 24 hours for a freshly-cleaned path on a Northampton park to be littered with flytipped mattresses

Pictures of the tidied footpath on The Racecourse were shared to the Northampton's Rubbish Facebook page at 5pm on Thursday (March 20).

The same spot in Northampton, less than 24 hours apart.

The pristine path had been swept clear of any leaves or rubbish, reportedly by the borough council's environmental team Veolia.

The path is also maintained by volunteers on Sundays.

One resident commented they had 'never seen it looking so fabulous'. Another wrote: "This looks lovely. But how long will it last?"

But only 23 hours later - at 4pm today, March 21 - a new picture of the same path was posted to the page - showing three dumped mattresses, a window pane and a wheelbarrow filled with construction material.

The path was reportedly swept clean by Veolia.

Scuff marks on the path suggest the mattresses were dragged to the spot from nearby.

The Northampton's Rubbish community called the flytipping 'vile and disgusting'.

The path was littered with three mattresses, a wheelbarrow and a window pane within 24 hours.