Weston Favell Wobble charity team looking for sponsors to help reach their £10k target

Staff at Weston Favell shopping centre are busy training and fundraising for their charity walk - the Grand Weston Wobble - taking place in May.

The team will hike 100 miles over five days to raise £10,000 for Thomas’s Fund. Businesses are being invited to help them reach their goal a the charity which provides music therapy in Northamptonshire for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses or a disability.

Staff are funding their accommodation and food costs, as well as using their holiday allocation to make it all happen.

All donations will go to the charity.

To become a sponsor or for details please contact the centre on 01604 411521 or email kevin.legg@weston-favell.com