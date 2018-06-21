Weston Favell sponsored walkers raise thousands for county charity

Kind hearts and sore feet saw walkers from a Northampton shopping centre cross the finish line of their charity walk - the ‘Grand Weston Wobble’.

Colleagues from Weston Favell shopping centre completed their 100-mile walk from central London, to Northampton.

The team took five days raising £10,488.95 for their charity of the year, Thomas’s Fund.

Manager of Weston Favell shopping centre, Kevin Legg, presented the money to Thomas’ Fund founder, Lucy Smith.

Lucy said: “I want to take the time to sincerely thank everyone for their donations.

“I have to admit I am overjoyed by the amount of support and the final amount raised for our 100 mile walk.”

Thomas’s Fund was set up in memory of Lucy’s son Thomas Smith who died aged ten from a life-limiting neurodegenerative condition.

Reflecting Thomas’ love of music the charity provides music therapy for children with life limiting illnesses and/or disabilities in Northamptonshire aged 0-19.

Lucy added: “I’m so thankful to Weston Favell shopping centre for supporting us this year and helping us support children who need it most”.

Kevin, said “We are so proud to have completed our adventure and can’t thank you the community enough for supporting us.”

The team have so far raised £2,384.43 during the year from donations through the Honesty library and Favell Fun Clubs.