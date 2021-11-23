Wellingborough's 114-year-old Post Office building damaged by lunchtime fire

The 114-year-old former Post Office building in Wellingborough town centre was damaged by a blaze which broke out on Tuesday (November 23).

Five crews tackled the fire in the first floor of the building in Midland Road on Tuesday (November 23).

The blaze was contained in one room in the rear of the building but firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon after the initial 999 call at 12.03pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews tackled the blaze in the 114-year-old Post Office building

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Five appliances from Rushden, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Moulton and Corby all attended the incident.

"Upon arrival, crews found smoke billowing from the first floor of the property.

"They managed to access the derelict building using a 7.3metre ladder and found the fire in a rear room on the floor. After extinguishing the flames they used fans to clear away the large amounts of smoke.

"Having managed to contain the spread of the fire, crews carried out a full search of the property and remain at the scene."