Wellingborough warehouse break-in suspect images released

Officers investigating a break-in at a warehouse in Wellingborough have released CCTV images of three men they believe may have information about the incident.

Between about 2am and 2.45am on Thursday, October 31, three men entered premises in Shaw Close on the Park Farm Industrial Estate, Wellingborough, and goods were stolen.

Police have only released the images today (February 20).

The men pictured, or anyone with information about their identity, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.