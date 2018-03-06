Wellingborough shop hit by knifepoint robbery

Two men armed with a knife raided a shop in Wellingborough.

The incident took place at the One Stop shop in Northampton Road at about 9.45pm on Friday (March 2).

The offenders entered the store carrying a kitchen knife and stole cigarettes.

After leaving the shop they ran over the road towards the Columbia Hotel and may have then run down Brook Street West.

The offenders were both male, one was wearing a black jacket and the other a blue jacket.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.