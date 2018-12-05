Wellingborough murder suspect released without charge

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a Wellingborough father has been released without charge.

Dozens of police officers are working round the clock to find the killer of Shane Fox, 26, who died from a stab wound to the chest after he was assaulted in Nest Farm Crescent on the town’s Hemmingwell estate in the early hours of Saturday (December 1).

The scene on Saturday. NNL-180512-102503005

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday and questioned by detectives has now been released.

Det Chief Inspector Ally White, of the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit Major Crime team, said: “We have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area since Saturday, asking people if they saw or heard anything suspicious at the time of the fatal attack, just after 2am.

“As well as speaking to people in the area we have been asking them if they have any CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist our wider inquiry.

“This was a brutal attack which has claimed the life of a young man and we are doing all we can to find the person responsible.”

Members of the public wanting to pass on intelligence direct to the inquiry team, can now visit the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) at https://mipp.police.uk allowing information to be given straight into the incident room, anonymously if so desired.

The website can be accessed from almost any internet-enabled device, including mobile phone and laptops.

Det Chief White added: “We have a large team of specialist detectives and officers from around the region working on this case.

“Digital technology has never been more important in policing and we are confident that MIPP will prove another useful asset which we can call on.

Anyone with any information should call 101 and ask for the Operation Talbot incident room.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, in confidence on 0800 555111.