Wellingborough murder: man released

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Shane Fox in Wellingborough has been released by police.

Shane, 26, died from a stab wound to the chest after he was assaulted in Nest Farm Crescent on the town’s Hemmingwell estate in the early hours of Saturday (December 1).

Shane Fox was stabbed to death in Wellingborough. NNL-180512-102407005

Police have confirmed that a 22-year-old arrested over his death last week has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 39-year-old man arrested the day after the attack was subsequently released without charge.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and ask for the Operation Talbot incident room, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.