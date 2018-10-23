Wellingborough man pleads guilty to biting one-year-old boy

A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to biting a one-year-old boy on the face when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

Ben Loasby, 21, of Birchfield Road, Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to the offence before his trial was about to start and was given a 12-month community order and three-month residence order.

The incident happened on Friday, May 5, 2017, when Loasby bit the boy.

Despite initially denying the offence to police and at earlier court hearings, expert witnesses were sought and Loasby subsequently changed his plea to guilty. Following yesterday’s hearing, Detective Sergeant Cathy O’Connor said: “As you can see from the photograph, the boy’s face was badly bitten by Loasby who initially tried to claim that the boy had sustained this injury by falling onto his teeth.”

The officer added that she was pleased they had got justice for the little boy who was subjected to a ‘nasty assault.’