Wellingborough man jailed for slashing teenager in the face in Corby

A man has been sent to prison for three years after pleading guilty to slashing a teenager multiple times with a knife.

Asriel McLeod, 20, of Finedon Road, Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm after admitting to slashing the 16-year-old boy to the face and arms during an incident in Westcott Way, Corby, in April 2017.

McLeod also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and failing to disclose the password/PIN to his mobile phone.

He received an additional 18 months for the former and six months for the latter, to run concurrently to the three year sentence for GBH.

The case was investigated by officers from Operation Worcester, now part of Op Viper, the force’s crackdown on serious and organised crime.

DC Mark Webb, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “McLeod is a dangerous individual who thought nothing of carrying a knife in public and using it to slash a teenager in the face.

“We take incidents such as this extremely seriously and I hope the conviction of McLeod will help to provide some reassurance that those found guilty of such offences face a period in prison.

“We believe this incident was linked to drug and gang activity and urge anyone with information about this type of incident to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Also, if you are worried about someone who could be involved in gang-related crime, call us on 101 or visit our website northants.police.uk for more information.”

McLeod was sentenced during a hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Friday (October 12).