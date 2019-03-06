Wellingborough man had more than 1,100 indecent images of children on laptops

A 60-year-old Wellingborough man has been spared prison after police found a library of more than 1,000 indecent images of children on his computers.

When police knocked on the door of Owen Bradbrook, of Fell Walk, in March 2017, they found three laptops and a hard drive in the house.

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (March 6) how Bradbrook had downloaded more than 1,100 explicit images of children across the four devices - included more than 330 'category A' images and videos, the worst possible kind.

The court heard how the police tried earlier in the morning to see Bradbrook at his house. But on their second visit, the 60-year-old let them in and admitted he had tried to delete some of the evidence before they found him.

The catalogue of images also included 349 'extreme' images - which refer to pictures involving animals or humans.

He collected the library of images over three years of browsing.

In his defence, the court heard Bradbrook felt 'sincere and genuine remorse for the shame and embarrassment he had caused his family' and had made 'real efforts' to address his problems.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children and another count for the 'extreme' pictures.

Recorder Tom Rochford, who judged the case, told Bradbrook: "These are not crimes without victims. The victims are children who are portrayed in these images and in many, many cases were forced to do horrible things for people like you.

"These images are sick and disgusting in the eyes of most people. I hope you will find them sick and disgusting too in time.

"You need to have a long, hard look at yourself."

Bradbrook was handed a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years and a supervision order for 12 months. He will also have his ability to access to internet restricted as part of a sexual harm prevention order.