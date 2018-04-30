Wellingborough incident involving pram ‘suspicious’, say police

Police say they are treating an incident in Wellingborough where a man approached a pram as ‘suspicious’.

The incident happened on Saturday (April 28) between 2.50pm and 3.15pm, when a man was walking through Croyland Gardens with his baby in a pram.

He stopped for a moment and another man - who the father did not know - approached the pram and lifted up the rain cover.

The father of the baby shouted at the man and he ran off.

The man is described as white, about 28-35 years old, of slim build, about 5ft 7in, with a scarred face and short blonde hair.

He was wearing dirty, dark blue jeans, a grey hooded top and black shoes with grey soles.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.