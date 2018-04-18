Wellingborough estate hit by five arson attacks

Two men have been arrested after five arson attacks in Wellingborough this morning (Wednesday).

Police were called after Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a number of fires where wheelie bins had been moved away from houses on the Kingsway estate to nearby alleyways before being set alight.

In one incident, in Sandringham Close, an adjacent fence was also damaged by the fire.

The other four incidents happened in Duke Street, Elizabeth Close, Edinburgh Road and Princess Way, and all of them took place between 2am and 3.30am.

Officers are appealing for information and anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in area around the time of the fires is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV that might assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The men who have been arrested, aged 21 and 26, are currently in police custody.