Temperatures across Northamptonshire are set to plummet to below freezing on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the county from 9am on Saturday to 9am on Sunday.

A 24-hour weather warning is in place from Saturday to Sunday morning in Northamptonshire

Temperatures will struggle to get above zero for much of Saturday with the Met Office predicting it will feel like minus five.

Heavy rain will set in into the evening with temperatures climbing thereafter.