Weedon primary pupils deliver Christmas hampers to village's vulnerable

Weedon's vulnerable and in need residents were given Christmas hampers by the village's primary schoolchildren this week.

Weedon Bec Primary School pupils collected food and received hundreds of tins, packets, jars and boxes.

The Year 6 children packed the boxes and wrote special notes, jokes and Christmas wishes to bring some cheer to the recipients.

Like Christmas elves, they then set off to deliver the parcels across the village with their class teacher Mrs Eaton.

Headteacher Antony Witheyman said: "The children loved this whole experience and we received so many positive responses from the community.

"It is so important at this time of year that we take time out to help those who are alone, ill or vulnerable at this time of year.

"Our year 6 children loved being Christmas elves packing and delivering the parcels, so everyone wins with this brilliant initiative."