Wedding rings and smart TV stolen in Northampton shed break-in

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a bicycle and a subsequent shed break-in at a house in Northampton.

At some point between the evening of Saturday, October 27, and the morning of Sunday, October 28, a black and blue Carrera bicycle was stolen from a garden in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton.

These rings were also stolen.

Then, between 5pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, October 28, a shed at the same property was broken into and items being temporarily stored in it, including a Samsung smart TV and a pair of distinctive gold wedding rings (pictured in a stock image), were stolen.

It is not known if the two offences are linked.

Anyone who may have seen anything relating to the theft of the bicycle or the shed burglary, or who may have been offered the rings for sale, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.