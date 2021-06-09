When to see the partial solar eclipse over Northamptonshire — and how do stay safe while doing it
Fingers crossed for clear skies as up to one-third of the Sun will be obscured by the Moon
Weather-watchers are keeping fingers crossed the clouds stay away from Northamptonshire on Thursday morning (June 10) as the county will be treated to a partial social eclipse.
Up to a third of the Sun will be blocked out for about two hours as the moon passes between it and the Earth .
Observers in Northamptonshire should be able to see a crescent sun instead of a ball — although experts warn looking directly at the partially-eclipsed sun without proper protection can cause serious and permanent eye damage.
Scientists advise buying a pair of specially-made glasses or you can make your own at home using a cardboard box to filter out harmful rays!
Up to 89 per cent of the Sun will be obscured — creating a so-called 'ring of fire' — but you need to be in Greenland, northern Canada or north-eastern Russia to see the full annular eclipse!
According to timeanddate.com, the moon is due to start crossing in front of the sun over Northampton at 10.08am, reaching a maximum eclipse by 11.13am before moving away by 12.24pm.
But local forecasters @NNweather are warning Thursday is likely to be dry but cloudier and breezier than today, threatening to put a damper on the spectacle.
The last major eclipse over Northamptonshire was in March 2015 and the next one is not due until 2025.
A full solar eclipse — where the moon completely blocks out the Sun — was last seen in the UK on August 11, 1999, and was the first since 1927. The next is not due until 2090.