Weather-watchers predict stormy end to Northamptonshire's heatwave

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin

Northamptonshire s heatwave is set to come to a stormy end this week.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) promises to be the warmest day of the year so far with temperatures in the high-20s or even 30°C in some places.

But Met Office forecasters have issued TWO warnings for a risk of thunderstorms hitting the county between tomorrow night (Wednesday) and Saturday.

They say torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds could be on their way.

Met Office forecaster, Alex Deakin, admitted: "Things could get lively later this week.

"Through Wednesday afternoon there is a threat of thunderstorms heading northwards with a continued risk torrential downpours.

"There is quite a lot of uncertainly at this stage over the intensity of those storms, the exactly location and timing but we will fine tune these warnings over the next couple of days."

The strong likelihood of heat and humidity heading up from Spain over the next day or so prompted a the first yellow warning which kicks in at 6pm on Wednesday and covers all day Thursday.