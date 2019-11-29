Weather warning issued across Northamptonshire as temperatures set to dip to -1C

Forecasters are predicting widespread fog patches tomorrow morning (Saturday) across the county.

The Met Office has issued the yellow warning of fog for between 1am and 11am on Saturday with overnight temperatures sitting at around -1C.

The weather warning, which covers much of the Midlands and some part of the north of England, reads: "Although not all areas will be affected, fog patches, some dense with visibility below 100 metres, are expected to develop during Friday night and persist well into Saturday morning.

"Some places will hang on to grey and misty conditions all day."

Motorists are warned to be careful on the roads.