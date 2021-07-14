Weather forecasters predict Northamptonshire's hottest day of the year for British Grand Prix

Here's how Sunday looks according to latest Met Office forecasts

Weather watchers are predicting the hottest day of the year so far as summer finally comes to Northamptonshire

Temperatures look set to climb steadily into the high-20s over the next few days before possibly tipping towards the magic three-oh on Tuesday.

It's all a bit different from July so far where the top temperature recorded by the Met Office weather station at Pitsford School was 23.9°C last Thursday (July 8).

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: "Looking at the pressure sequence over the next few days, the Atlantic jet stream is way to the north of the UK so we're going to see high pressure building and really becoming centred across the UK by the weekend.

"That will mean dry weather and plenty of sunshine with temperatures really starting to respond so that by Sunday we could see temperatures into the very high-20s."

That means perfect conditions for Sunday's British Grand Prix with 140,000 heading through the gates at Silverstone being warned to pack the factor 50.

Sunday's temperatures could beat the warmest day of the year so far recorded at the Pitsford weather station, 27.1°C way back on June 2.