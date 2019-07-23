Thunderstorms set to hit Northants tonight as the hottest day for 13 years approaches the county

A weather warning for thunderstorms across Northamptonshire has been issued by the Met Office with temperatures set to not go below 19C overnight.

Scattered thunderstoms will sweep across must of the UK tonight and into tomorrow, with the Met Office placing the warning from 6pm this evening (Tuesday) and 9am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Temperatures are set to climb to over 35C in Northants on Thursday

Forecasters have warned there is the potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in a few places.

For the second time this year, temperatures have gone above 30C today across Northamptonshire.

By Thursday, temperatures are set to rise to 35C widely across the county.

According to @NNweather, it is likely to be the hottest day in Northants for 13 years since July 2006

The all time Northamptonshire temperature record is 36.7C set in 1911.

Elsewhere in the UK, temperatures could reach 38C in parts of the southeast on Thursday.

The highest ever recorded temperature in the UK is currently 38.5C which was measured in Kent on August 10 2003.