Sunshine is on its way to Northamptonshire with forecasters predicting sizzling highs of 29C by the weekend

Highs of 29C and long, hot, sunny spells are forecast for the county on Saturday.

After days of grey, damp and wet weather, things are starting to look up from tomorrow (Thursday) onwards as temperatures begin to climb and the sunshine returns.

Temperatures will reach 29C on Saturday

Temperatures are set to reach 19C on Thursday, rising to 22C on Friday and peaking at 29C by Saturday, before coming back down to 21C by Sunday.

The Met Office forecast for Friday to Sunday reads: "Friday starting cloudy, becoming dry and warm inland but staying cooler and cloudier on coasts.

"Saturday hot with sunny spells. Sunday cooler and breezy but staying mostly dry."

Thereafter into early July forecasters say the most likely scenario is for a continuation for 'warm or very warm, perhaps locally hot, and potentially thundery, weather' for parts of the UK.

The long range forecast predicts: "There is likely to be occasional spells of dry and fine weather though. Temperatures will return closer to normal after a potentially very warm or hot spell of weather at the start of the period."