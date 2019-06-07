Severe weather warning issued for Northamptonshire

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for rain across the county today (Friday).

The warning is currently in place from 2pm until 11pm whjen there will be a risk of heavy showers across Northamptonshire which may cause some travel disruption.

Forecasters at the Met Office said: "Whilst some places will escape them, some heavy showers will break out during Friday afternoon and evening.

"Some of these showers will be quite prolonged, with a chance of occasional thunder.

"A few places may see 20 mm rain falling within an hour and some spots may receive around 30 mm rain in a couple of hours.

"Following a spell of rain earlier in the day, this may lead to spray and surface water flooding on some roads."