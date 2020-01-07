Met Office issues yellow alert as high winds set to hit Northamptonshire

A weather warning has been issued as strong winds are set to batter Northamptonshire.

Met Office experts predict gusts exceeding 40mph will blow through from the west on Thursday morning and could cause damage and disruption to the morning rush hour.

The yellow warning stretches from 3am Thursday through to 6pm but winds are expected to peak between 8am and noon.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road and rail services are affected.

"There is also a small chance of injuries and danger from flying debris and a slight chance of some damage to buildings or power cuts."

Forecasters predict the area affected could stretch from London and the Home Counties all the way to the North East,

The biggest wind gusts to hit Northamptonshire since Met Office records began were clocked at 70mph on October 27, 2002.