Two years ago today (December 10), deep snow covered the county bringing it to a near standstill.

Looking back pictures, provided by @NNWeather, show a Co-op lorry stuck in Towcester Road, a snowy road near Earls Barton and vehicles stuck on the A45 between Northampton heading towards Wellingborough.

The snow fell on Sunday, December 10 2017 after the Met Office issued an Amber weather warning predicting that up to 20cm of snow could fall across large parts of central England.

Vehicles struggling in the snow near Earls Barton. Pic via @NNWeather

Vehicles stuck on theA45 between Northampton heading towards Wellingborough. Pic via @NNWeather