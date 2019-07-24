Lightning strikes hit overnight during huge thunderstorm which rumbled across Northamptonshire

A huge thunder storm hit the county last night which last around two hours.

Thunder, lighting and torrential rain moved across the country during the early hours of morning with the storm hitting Northampton around 1.30am and lasted for around two hours.

Nearly 200 lightning strikes a minute were recorded as the storm moved across England.

Temperatures were still sitting at around 25C at 10.30pm last night (Tuesday) after the mercury rose to well over 30C during the day.

Forecasters are predicting highs of 27C in Northants today and rising again to around 34C tomorrow (Thursday).

Videos via @NNweather

Thunderstorms hit Northamptonshire overnight