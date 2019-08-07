Heavy rain and 50mph winds forecast as Met Office issue two weather warnings heading into the weekend across Northants

A band of heavy rain and 'unseasonably strong' winds will head across the UK towards the end of the week.

The Met Office has issued several warnings for the UK between Wednesday and Saturday, two of which will cover Northamptonshire on Friday and into Saturday.

Heavy rain and wind is forecast to hit the county on Friday and Saturday

The yellow warning of rain is in place from midnight Friday (August 9) for 24 hours with forecaster predicting: "A band of heavy rain, with the possibility of some very heavy bursts, will move northwards during Thursday night and Friday.

"Within this band 10-15 mm is widely expected, however some places could see as much as 30 mm in just a few hours.

"Once the rain has cleared scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, particularly during Friday.

"Many places will miss these, but where they do occur 10-20 mm is possible in one hour, with perhaps 30 mm in a few hours."

Another weather warning for wind will then kick in at midnight on Saturday for another 24 hours.

Winds of up to 50mph could hit Northants, while temperatures could sit at around 20C.

Forecasters predict: "Unseasonably strong southwesterly winds are expected to cause some disruption, with gusts over 40 mph quite widely inland.

"Gusts over 50 mph are possible across parts of central and south-eastern England, particularly in association with showers.

"Gusts in excess of 60 mph are likely around coasts of Bristol Channel, English Channel and through the Strait of Dover."

Sunday is expected to be drier and brighter with less wind.