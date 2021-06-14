Heatwave: Fun in the sun over the weekend at Northampton's Abington Park as temperatures approach 30 degrees
Many families took to the huge park to make the most of one of the hottest weekends we have had so far this year!
Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:38 pm
Saturday and Sunday saw temperatures soar to almost 30 degrees so locals made the best of the summer weather and took to the park to soak up the sun.
Our resident photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, took a stroll in Northampton s Abington Park yesterday (June 13) and snapped some pictures - did you make an appearance?
