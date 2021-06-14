Locals soaking up the sun in Abington Park, Sunday June 13 2021.

Heatwave: Fun in the sun over the weekend at Northampton's Abington Park as temperatures approach 30 degrees

Many families took to the huge park to make the most of one of the hottest weekends we have had so far this year!

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:38 pm

Saturday and Sunday saw temperatures soar to almost 30 degrees so locals made the best of the summer weather and took to the park to soak up the sun.

Our resident photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, took a stroll in Northampton s Abington Park yesterday (June 13) and snapped some pictures - did you make an appearance?

1.

Locals soaking up the sun in Abington Park, Sunday June 13 2021.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Buy photo

2.

Locals soaking up the sun in Abington Park, Sunday June 13 2021.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Buy photo

3.

More locals at the park can only mean one thing... more bread!

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Buy photo

4.

Locals soaking up the sun in Abington Park, Sunday June 13 2021.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Buy photo
Northampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3