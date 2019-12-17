Gritters will be out in force tonight across Northamptonshire as weather warning for ice is issued

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for ice overnight with temperatures set to plummet across the county.

The Met Office says there will be danger on the roads and pavements between 9pm this evening (Tuesday) and 10am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Forcasters warn that ice patches are expected to develop on untreated surfaces especially where they remain wet following rainfall this afternoon and into the evening.

Northants Highways has said that gritters will be out from 6pm to treat all precationary troutes.