Flood warning in force for Northamptonshire caravan park

Cogenhoe Mill caravan site has been put on high alert for flooding.

Environment agency chiefs issued an "immediate action required" flood warning on Friday morning after a second night of heavy rain hit Northamptonshire.

Levels in the River Nene rose in the previous 36 hours and are forecast to continue.rising throughout Friday,

Cogenhoe Mill, just south of Northampton's A45, houses around 100 holiday homes and is right next to the Nene.

A spokesman said: "Due to the deteriorating weather conditions we now expect properties to be affected from Friday morning.

"The access road to Cogenhoe Caravan Park and low lying properties near the river are most at risk.

"Stay safe and aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council. We are closely monitoring the situation."