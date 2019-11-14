Bad weather is set to batter Northampton today with weather warnings for rain and snow issued in and around the county

The Met Office has extended its weather warning to cover Northampton today (Thursday).

A severe 'yellow' weather warning of rain has been extended to cover Northampton for 24 hours today with periods of persistent rain already hitting the town.

Read more: Drivers warned to avoid A45 around Northampton this morning after road is closed due to flooding

For anyone travelling south of the county, snow weather warnings are currently also in place across the Cotswolds.

The weather warning for Northampton states: "Periods of rain are expected to become widespread, persistent and locally heavy across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.

"Rainfall totals of 15-25 mm are likely widely with the potential for some spots to see 40-60 mm. Rain will ease from the west during Thursday afternoon and evening."

The weather warning was issued for parts of Northants yesterday including Brackley but didn't include Northampton.

Forecasters updated it over night to cover Northampton and surrounding areas to the south.

Parts of the A45 around town have already flooded this morning forcing part of the road to close.

