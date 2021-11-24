Forecaster Clare Nasir.

Time to batten down the hatches and wrap up warm this weekend with 60mph gusts making it feel sub-zero across Northamptonshire.

Met Office experts have issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds blowing from the north on Saturday (November 27) compounding to single-figure temperatures.

The warning covers an 18-hour period from midnight to 6pm on Saturday and, while experts say the north will see the worst of conditions, local forecasters @NNweather say it promises to be the coldest day of winter so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their predictions say: "There is a risk of winds gusting up to 50 or 60mph during Saturday morning and with daytime temperatures hovering around 3°C the strong winds will make for a bitterly cold day in the county.

"Those gusts may also cause more damage to trees that were weakened by the strong winds we experienced October 31."

"The windchill will give a feel like temperature of MINUS 2°C!

"As well as strong winds on Saturday, some weather models suggest the possibility of some snow as well. Details are uncertain at this stage but updates will follow should that risk increase."

Clear-up is still going on following freak winds which blew through the county on Halloween, bringing damage to property and blocked roads with fallen trees,

Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir added: "Things turn stormy from Friday as the wind picks up some strength to gales and then severe gales, extending to all of England and Wales to Saturday, so there's a lot to contend with over the next couple of days."