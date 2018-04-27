WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain forecast for Northamptonshire

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain on Sunday night and all day Monday.

The Met Office says that heavy rain is likely to affect much of eastern, southeastern and central England on Sunday night and Monday, along with strong winds.

Motorists should take care as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.