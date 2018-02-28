WEATHER: Heavy snow showers head to Northampton as temperatures plunge to minus 3C

Heavy snow has hit Northampton this afternoon as temperatures plunge.

Snow has been forecast for most of the week in town with several Met Office weather warnings in force.

Light snow this morning has now turned heavy with temperatures dipping to minus 3C.

@NNweather said: “The @metoffice #Northampton site was recording a temperature of -3.3C at midday. The latest radar shows snow showers, some heavy, moving east to west over the county. Further snow showers to come through the afternoon.”

A Met Office warning has also issued a yellow warning for snow on Friday from midday to midnight.

“Further bands of snow, heavy in places, are likely to spread north across parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland during Friday. Through Friday evening ice may form on untreated road and pavements, particularly across southern England and parts of South Wales. Delays and cancellations to public transport are possible, as are delays to travel on roads; some stranding of vehicles and passengers could also occur. Some rural communities could become cut off. Interruptions to power supplies and mobile phone coverage are also possible.”