WEATHER: Heavy snow forecast for Northampton this weekend

Temperatures are set to plunge to below freezing again this weekend.

Sunny spells and temperatures of around 12C are forecast in Northampton tomorrow (Wednesday) and into Thursday, according to forecasters.

Heavy snow has been forecast for Saturday. Credit: BBC Weather

However as we head towards the weekend temperatures are set to plummet once again with the heavy snow forecast for Saturday and light snow into Sunday in Northampton.

Temperatures will peak at around 2C and fall below freezing to minus 1 during Saturday night.

The Met Office outlook said: "Thursday, rather cloudy and windy with some rain. Friday, likely wet and windy, then turning colder overnight with hill snow. Turning very cold Saturday with scattered snow showers later."