'We still miss him': Charity rugby game for Northampton teenager who lost battle with cancer set for this weekend

A memorial charity rugby game in honour of a Northampton 19-year-old who lost his battle with leukaemia will be held this Sunday.

The Jake Hood "Now or Never" memorial match this weekend will mark the third anniversary of the teenager's last rugby game with his friends and dad in 2015.

Jake Hood passed away in December 2015. But every year a charity match is held in his name for Cure Leukaemia.

The game in 2015 has grown into a fundraising event that has collected over £16,000 for Jake's chosen charity Cure Leukaemia over the last three years and is returning to the BBOB Rugby Club in St Andrews Road this Sunday (October 21).

His mum, Jo Foster, said: "We all still miss him today. I love to see all of Jake's friends and family together at the game each year having a good time.

"It always feels like he should be here playing too."

The full-day event will see the 'Hoody Senior' team, captained by Jake's dad Paul, play against the 'Hoody Juniors', which Jake captained for the match in 2015. The teams will play for the Jake Hood Now Or Never Memorial Plate.

An U10s game between BBOB and ON will kick off at 11am before the main game starts at 2pm.

The afternoon will have food, drinks and will be followed by a disco at 7pm.

In 2012 - when he was 16-years-old - Jake was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. He underwent three years of chemotherapy but sadly, the cancer proved too aggressive. He was diagnosed as terminal in September 2015.

Jo said: "Jake had grown up playing both Rugby League and Union for local teams BBOB RFC and Old Northamptonians and wanted one last game with his father.

"It was a massive event. Hundreds of people came out to watch and support it. We raised over £10,000."

Sadly, Jake passed away on December 23, 2015.

Jo said: "Jake was one of the most selfless people I've ever known. So many of his friends told us about how much of an impact Jake had made on people. People just opened up to him."

The game on Sunday is in support of Cure Leukaemia. Donations can be made on the day and at the Jake Hood JustGiving page.