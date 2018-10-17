We're not closing, we're thriving, says head of Northamptonshire primary school

A headteacher has said speculation about her school's future could not be further from the truth.

Ashton Church of England Primary School - which is in the village of Ashton, near Salcey Forest - is rated as 'requires improvement' as a result of its most recent Ofsted inspection.

And the fate of under-populated Great Creaton Primary School, combined with Ashton School's small roll has led some parents to enquire about its future.

But headteacher Jude Busari and chair of governors Shaun Harker are confident the school has been turned around and that Ashton Priamary's brightest days are ahead of it.

Mrs Busari, who took the reins after the 2017 Ofsed inspection, said; "Parents have asked the question but I can tell you what I told them, we're in no danger. In fact we're a thriving school.

"We were set up to serve the Ashton community and that's the model we work to.

"We do that very well and HM Inspectorate we told us we are well on the way to a 'good' rating."

Ashton Primary is affiliated with The Forest CE Federation, which is made up of Stoke Bruerne Primary, Gayton Primary, Tiffield Primary and Whittlebury Primary. Pupils from all four schools get together for residential weeks, including a recent one in Dorset.

The school has 26 pupils, under half of its full capacity - but that is a good thing according to Mr Harker.

"There's plenty of spaces to be had. We'd love people moving to the new developments in Roade to come and see what we have to offer."

Open days are on Wednesday, October 31 from 9am to 10.30am and Thursday, November 15 from 9am to 10.30am.